FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cullinan H1 headline earnings rises 60.7 pct
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 8, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cullinan H1 headline earnings rises 60.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Cullinan Hldg Ltd :

* Headline earnings - up by 60.7 pct to R43,698 mln

* Profit before taxation for six mnths ended March 31 up by 63.5 pct to R60,4 mln

* Cash resources for six months ended 31 March 2014 increased by R21,4 mln

* Revenue for six months ended 31 March 2014 R441,435,000

* 55 pct growth in revenue in period was realised through combination of strong growth in historic tourism and travel interests and inclusion of sales for newly acquired businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.