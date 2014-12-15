FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cullinan Holdings FY turnover up 39 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 15, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cullinan Holdings FY turnover up 39 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Cullinan Hldg Ltd

* FY operating profit up 40 pct and profit before tax up by 34 pct to r101 million 50 pct average growth in profit before tax over last three years

* Turnover up 39 pct and r119 million cash generated by operations chester finance acquired effective 1 Pctober 2014

* Our expectation for continued strong demand, a lower oil price and weaker exchange rates in 2015 provides us with some optimism for year ahead

* This is however tempered by material negative impact on tourism that new south african visa regulationsis having on our travel businesses from September 2014, as well as impact of Ebola from October 2014

* Whilst we anticipate effect of Ebola to be temporary, we believe new visa regulations will have a long term damaging effect on South African tourism and hospitality industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.