May 6 (Reuters) - Cultural Investment Holdings Co Ltd:

* Says amend private placement plan of issuing 111.8 million shares at 22.36 yuan per share

* Says new plan is to issue 223.6 million shares at 11.18 yuan per share, for 2.5 billion yuan in total via private placement

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3hHHQz

