CHICAGO Feb 9 Engine maker Cummins Inc
on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit, as cost cuts
offset the effects of lower North American commercial truck
production and weak global demand for industrial engines and
power generation equipment.
The Columbus, Indiana-based company reported net income of
$378 million, or $2.25 per share in the fourth quarter through
Dec. 31, more than double the $161 million, or 92 cents per
share, earned a year earlier.
Excluding impairment and restructuring charges, earnings per
share were $2.02. Analysts had on average expected earnings per
share of $1.99.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)