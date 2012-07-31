FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cummins reports lower net profit
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

Cummins reports lower net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. engine maker Cummins Inc reported lower second-quarter net earnings and revenue, as it had warned, and said growth in North America had helped offset weakness in international markets.

Cummins on Tuesday reported net earnings of $469 million, or $2.47 per share, down from $505 million, or $2.60 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding gains from divestitures, Cummins said earnings had risen to $2.45 per share from $2.41.

Revenue declined 4 percent to $4.45 billion, but was flat excluding the effects of divestitures and currency fluctuations.

The company expects full-year revenue of $18 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.