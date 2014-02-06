Cummins posts higher-than-expected 4th-qtr profit

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Cummins Inc posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as strong sales of engines and other vehicle components to truck makers in North America and Europe offset weakness in emerging markets, including India and Mexico.

The company reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $432 million, or $2.32 a share, up from $404 million, or $2.14 a share, during the comparable quarter last year.

Sales rose 7 percent to $4.6 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected the Columbus, Indiana-based company to post a profit $1.98 a share on sales of $4.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.