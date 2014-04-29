FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cummins beats, raises forecast on North America strength
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Cummins beats, raises forecast on North America strength

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Cummins Inc posted results on Tuesday that topped analysts expectations and raised its full-year forecast as strong demand for its engines and vehicle components in North America offset weakness in many other parts of the world.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company, which makes diesel engines, fuel and air controls, as well as electrical power generators, reported a first-quarter profit of $338 million, or $1.83 a share, up from $282 million, or $1.49 a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 12 percent to $4.4 billion, driven by a 25 percent jump in North American revenues, which offset flat international sales.

Analysts, on average, expected Cummins to report a profit of $1.67 a share.

The company also said it now expects full-year sales to increase in a range of between 6 percent and 10 percent, up from a previous range of between 4 percent and 8 percent.

Cummins shares were up about 3.3 percent at $150 in light, pre-market electronic trading after closing Monday’s session at $145.20. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.