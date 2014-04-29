Cummins beats, raises forecast on North America strength

April 29 (Reuters) - Cummins Inc posted results on Tuesday that topped analysts expectations and raised its full-year forecast as strong demand for its engines and vehicle components in North America offset weakness in many other parts of the world.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company, which makes diesel engines, fuel and air controls, as well as electrical power generators, reported a first-quarter profit of $338 million, or $1.83 a share, up from $282 million, or $1.49 a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 12 percent to $4.4 billion, driven by a 25 percent jump in North American revenues, which offset flat international sales.

Analysts, on average, expected Cummins to report a profit of $1.67 a share.

The company also said it now expects full-year sales to increase in a range of between 6 percent and 10 percent, up from a previous range of between 4 percent and 8 percent.

Cummins shares were up about 3.3 percent at $150 in light, pre-market electronic trading after closing Monday’s session at $145.20. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago, Editing by Franklin Paul)