Auto component maker Cummins raises sales forecast

July 28 (Reuters) - Cummins Inc, the U.S. maker of engines and other vehicle components, reported a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly profit and raised its full-year revenue forecast, citing improving demand in North America.

Cummins now expects full-year sales to grow between 8 percent and 11 percent, up from the 6 to 10 percent it forecast earlier.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $446 million, or $2.43 per share, in the second quarter ended June 29, from $414 million, or $2.20 per share, a year earlier.