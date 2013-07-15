Cupid sells casual dating sites for 43 mln stg

July 15 (Reuters) - Internet dating site Cupid Plc said it sold its Benaughty.com, Flirt.com and other casual dating sites to Grendall Investment Ltd for 43.1 million pounds ($65.2 million).

The company said it would retain dating sites such as Cupid.com, LoveAgain.com and UniformDating.com.

It also signed a software licensing agreement with Grendall that would generate 2 million pounds of revenue over four years.

Grendall Investment is managed by Max Polyakov, co-founder of Cupid, who also holds a 15 percent stake in the company.