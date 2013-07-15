UPDATE 1-Cupid sells casual dating sites for 43 mln stg; shares rise

By Abhirup Roy

July 15 (Reuters) - British online dating company Cupid Plc said it sold its benaughty.com, flirt.com and other “casual” dating sites to Max Polyakov’s Grendall Investment Ltd for 43.1 million pounds ($65.2 million).

Polyakov, a co-founder of Cupid, continues to hold a 15 percent stake in the online dating company.

The company said it would retain sites such as cupid.com, loveagain.com and uniformdating.com.

Cupid shares were up 14 percent at 82.4 pence at 1630 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

The company also signed a software licensing agreement with Grendall that it said would generate 2 million pounds of revenue over four years.

The casual assets generated total sales of about 51.1 million pounds in 2012, the company said. Cupid posted revenue of 80.9 million pounds in the year.

Patrick Yau, an analyst with Peel Hunt, said the company would now be able to focus more customer experience on its mainstream dating sites and make acquisitions.

“They will look at churn, they’ll look at ARPU (average revenue per user), customer attrition rates. This is a much better business now,” Yau said.

Cupid, which faced media allegations earlier this year about the methods it used to encourage people to buy subscriptions, said earlier this month that an independent review of its operations did not find any evidence of the company using fake profiles to boost its membership.

Last month, Cupid said a number of potential suitors have expressed interest in its casual dating sites and a media report said Max Polyako was on the verge of bidding 40 million pounds for them.

As part of the deal, a number of Cupid’s staff will transfer to Grendall, primarily within the operational team in Ukraine.

The company offers several online dating services depending on whether users are seeking serious relationships or something more casual. It markets to people of different age groups, cultures and social interests, from its mature relationship website loveagain.com to its cheeky girlsdateforfree.com.