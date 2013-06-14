FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S&P revises Curacao credit outlook up, cites health, pension reform
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2013 / 9:21 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-S&P revises Curacao credit outlook up, cites health, pension reform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s on Friday revised Curacao’s sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative, citing the government’s steps to improve its financial position such as reforms to health care and public pensions.

The rating is currently A-minus.

“The government raised health care and general pension premiums, as well as raised the retirement age to 65 from 60. As a result, we expect the deficit in the general pension system to gradually return to surpluses over the next decade,” S&P said in a statement.

S&P said it expects the reforms will gradually improve the government’s fiscal position and “the gross general government debt burden will gradually decline.”

In addition, increases in luxury goods sales tax, property tax and measures to cut the government workforce gradually will help improve the fiscal position.

The firm expects these reforms to lead to a 2 percent contraction in the economy in 2013, but general government debt to stabilize at around 30 percent of gross domestic product.

Curacao is not rated by either Moody’s Investors Service or Fitch Ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.