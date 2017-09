Nov 6 (Reuters) - Curanum AG :

* Said on Wednesday sales increased year on year in first nine months 2014 by 2.4 pct to 224.3 million euros

* 9-month operating EBITDA decreased by 20.0 pct to 28.8 million euros (previous year: 24.0 million euros)

