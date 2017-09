Nov 13 (Reuters) - Curasan AG :

* Says 9-month sales of 4.56 million euros (year ago 4.02 million euros)

* Sees FY revenue between 6.5 million euros and 7.5 million euros

* Sees FY 2014 negative result of 1.0 million euros to 1.5 million euros