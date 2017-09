Oct 1 (Reuters) - Curasan AG

* Says supervisory board has appointed Michael Schlenk to the new board with effect from Oct. 7

* Says at the same time, Supervisory Board has taken a decision on capital increase against cash contributions with subscription rights

* Says share capital will increase by a nominal of up to 3.65 million euros to up to 10.95 million euros