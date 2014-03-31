FDA allows Curis to resume testing cancer drug

March 31 (Reuters) - Curis Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed it to resume testing its experimental cancer drug, lifting a November order halting enrolment in an early-stage trial.

The company’s shares jumped about 22 percent to $3.35 in trading before the bell.

Enrolment for the study was halted after the death of a patient with advanced breast cancer, who experienced acute liver failure about a month after the drug, codenamed CUDC-427, was discontinued.

The trial began in the third quarter of 2013 in patients with advanced solid tumors or lymphomas.

Curis said it planned to continue testing the drug - including in combination with chemotherapy drug, capecitabine - in patients of a type of advanced breast cancer.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company’s shares closed at $2.75 on the Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)