S.Africa's Advtech rejects relaunched $485 mln takeover bid by Curro - CEO
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 23, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

S.Africa's Advtech rejects relaunched $485 mln takeover bid by Curro - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 23 (Reuters) - The acting chief executive of takeover target Advtech Ltd said on Thursday Curro Holdings’ relaunched $485 million bid was a “fishing expedition”, and his board would not consider it or put to shareholders.

“In the last few hours, we received something called a ‘Conditional Firm Intent to Make an Offer’,” Frank Thompson told Reuters. “The truth is this is, at this point, no more than fishing expedition by Curro. It is not a matter that should be put to shareholders.” (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)

