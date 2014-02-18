BRIEF-Curro full-year HEPS rises 87 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Curro Holdings Ltd : * FY revenue increased by 80 pct * FY EBITDA increased by 114 pct * FY HEPS increased by 87 pct * FY revenue R 659,128,000 versus R 365,749,000 in 2012 * Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 113.7 million rand * Says in 2014, will raise up to R1 billion in bond and/or long term bank funding * Says Curro remains well on track to achieve its stated target of 80 schools by 2020 * Says no dividend has been declared for the period under review