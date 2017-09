June 5 (Reuters) - Curro Holdings Ltd

* Dr cr van der merwe, chief executive officer of curro has indicated his intent to follow maximum number of rights possible

* In so doing has sold a portion of his rights to enable him to do so.

* Following sale of rights disclosed hereunder, dr cr van der merwe will still have 200 000 remaining rights which he intends to follow. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: