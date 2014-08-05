FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Curro Holdings H1 HEPS rises 76 pct
#Corrections News
August 5, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Curro Holdings H1 HEPS rises 76 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline & first bullet to say HEPS up 76 pct, not 32 pct. Also corrects fourth bullet to say profit after tax up 87 percent, not pretax profit)

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Curro Holdings Ltd :

* HEPS for six months ended June 30 up 76 percent

* Revenue for six months ended June 30 up 54 percent to 487 million rand

* EBITDA for six months ended June 30 up 89 percent to 97 million rand

* Profit after tax up 87 percent to 27 million rand

* No dividends have been declared for period under review

* Curro also remains on track to achieve its revised target of 80 schools by 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
