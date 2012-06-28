FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Curtiss-Wright cuts earnings outlook on charges
June 28, 2012 / 1:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Curtiss-Wright cuts earnings outlook on charges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Sees Q2 EPS $0.44-$0.48

* Sees 2012 EPS $2.50-$2.60

* Shares down 7 pct in premarket trading

June 28 (Reuters) - Curtiss-Wright Corp cut its second-quarter and full-year earnings outlook, citing costs related to the restructuring of a segment and unanticipated investments in China, sending its shares sliding 7 percent before the bell.

The aerospace and defense component maker said it will take second-quarter non-cash charges of about 8 cents per share related to the restructuring of its metal treatment segment.

The company also expects unanticipated investments in a China program to hurt earnings by 8 cents per share in the quarter.

Higher labor costs for painting, disassembly, inspection and packaging have pushed up investments in China.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company now expects second-quarter earnings of 44 cents to 48 cents per share, down from its prior outlook of 60 cents to 64 cents.

Curtiss-Wright cut its full-year earnings outlook to $2.50 to $2.60 per share, from $2.58 to $2.68 per share.

Curtiss-Wright shares were down 7 percent in trading before the bell. They closed at $30.66 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
