Curtiss-Wright says Pennsylvania strike to hurt 2012 results
September 20, 2012 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

Curtiss-Wright says Pennsylvania strike to hurt 2012 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Aerospace and defense component maker Curtiss-Wright Corp said its full-year results are likely to be significantly hurt because of a strike by 300 workers at a plant in Cheswick, Pennsylvania.

Contractual agreements between the electro-mechanical division of the company’s flow control segment and its two unions expired on Aug. 18.

While employees associated with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers went on strike after the company submitted a wage offer, 130 workers represented by the Association of Westinghouse Salaried Employees (AWSE) continued to work through the wage negotiations.

Curtiss-Wright said it has implemented contingency plans for the facility, which remains open, and has reached a tentative agreement with the AWSE.

Shares of the company closed at $32.43 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
