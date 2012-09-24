FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Curtiss-Wright laborers resume work at Cheswick plant
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 2:06 PM / in 5 years

Curtiss-Wright laborers resume work at Cheswick plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Aerospace and defense component maker Curtiss-Wright Corp said a strike at its Cheswick, Pennsylvania plant had ended and 300 laborers had returned to work.

Curtiss-Wright reiterated its earlier warning that the strike would have a “significant adverse impact” on its full-year results.

Workers went on strike after the agreements between the electro-mechanical division of the company’s flow control segment and its two unions expired on Aug. 18.

A contract was ratified on Sept. 21 by the members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), which had gone on strike, the company said.

Shares of the company were down 1 percent at $32.47 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday morning.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.