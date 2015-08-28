FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU clears DTZ's purchase of Cushman & Wakefield
August 28, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

EU clears DTZ's purchase of Cushman & Wakefield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it had approved DTZ’s planned purchase of peer Cushman & Wakefield Inc for an estimated $2 billion to create one of the world’s largest real estate services companies.

The combined group, which will have more than $5.5 billion in annual revenue and 250 offices in more than 50 countries, will retain the Cushman & Wakefield name.

“The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because of the companies’ low combined market shares and the presence of a number of strong competitors,” the Commission said in a statement.

DTZ is the commercial real estate services company backed by private equity firm TPG

Italian holding company Exor controls Cushman & Wakefield. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

