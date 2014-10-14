REFILE-BRIEF-Custom Solutions sells marketing logistics activities in 2 of its 3 units to Axe Logistique

(Replaces ‘is’ with ‘its’ in fourth bullet point)
Oct 14(Reuters) - Custom Solutions SA :
* Said on Monday that it is selling its marketing logistics activities in 2 of its 3 units to Axe Logistique
* Operation will accelerate external growth of the company
* Divested activities represent 4 million euros in revenue in 2014
* Divestment is part of strategy to focus on its marketing activities, and on international and digital management and investment
* Said it has created new digital unit in its Neodata unit in Morocco
Source text bit.ly/1yxVRpO
Further company coverage: