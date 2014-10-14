FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Custom Solutions sells marketing logistics activities in 2 of its 3 units to Axe Logistique
October 14, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Custom Solutions sells marketing logistics activities in 2 of its 3 units to Axe Logistique

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Replaces ‘is’ with ‘its’ in fourth bullet point)

Oct 14(Reuters) - Custom Solutions SA :

* Said on Monday that it is selling its marketing logistics activities in 2 of its 3 units to Axe Logistique

* Operation will accelerate external growth of the company

* Divested activities represent 4 million euros in revenue in 2014

* Divestment is part of strategy to focus on its marketing activities, and on international and digital management and investment

* Said it has created new digital unit in its Neodata unit in Morocco

Source text bit.ly/1yxVRpO

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
