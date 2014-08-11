FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cutrale and Safra make offer for Chiquita Brands
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Cutrale and Safra make offer for Chiquita Brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Juice maker Cutrale Group and Brazilian investment firm Safra Group said on Monday they had offered to acquire Chiquita Brands International Inc in a cash offer that valued the banana distributor’s equity at $610.5 million.

Cutrale and Safra said they would offer $13 per share in cash to Chiquita shareholders, a 29 percent premium to Chiquita’s closing price on Aug. 8.

The two companies also said their proposal had been sent to Chiquita’s board of directors and urged the company to enter negotiations that will lead to the signing of a definitive transaction agreement. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Olivia Oran in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.