Class action based on SEC probe is revived against CVB Financial
February 2, 2016 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Class action based on SEC probe is revived against CVB Financial

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

Feb 2 -

A federal appeals court on Monday revived a proposed class action lawsuit accusing CVB Financial Corp, the parent of California’s Citizens Business Bank, of defrauding shareholders by concealing troubled loans it made to its largest borrower.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California, said the announcement of a Securities and Exchange Commission probe related to an alleged misrepresentation, coupled with a later revelation that the misrepresentation was indeed inaccurate, can amount to a “corrective disclosure” for the purpose of showing that fraud caused shareholder losses.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/205pQyS

