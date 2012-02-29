FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CVC seals 1.8 bln euro acquisition of Ahlsell
February 29, 2012 / 6:50 AM / 6 years ago

CVC seals 1.8 bln euro acquisition of Ahlsell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Private equity company CVC Capital Partners has bought Nordic technical products wholesaler Ahlsell from Cinven and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners for 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

Ahlsell has 4,500 employees, with more than 220 outlets in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Estonia and Russia. It specialises in providing goods and services in sectors such as heating, plumbing, electricals and machinery. In 2011, Ahlsell had revenue of 2.3 billion euros.

“Our acquisition of Ahlsell offers an exciting platform for growth, both organically and through acquisitions, and we look forward to working with the management team to help the company realise its long-term potential,” CVC partners Peter Tornquist and Soren Vestergaard-Poulsen said in a statement.

