Belgian postal service bpost to list at 14.50 euros/share

BRUSSELS, June 20 (Reuters) - Belgium’s postal service bpost will float on the Brussels stock exchange with a valuation towards the top end of the range it forecast when minority owner CVC launched the sale earlier this month, the group said on Thursday.

The group said its shares would list at 14.50 euros each, towards the top end of the 12.50 to 15.00 euros range.

It said the gross proceeds for the seller from the IPO were 812 million euros ($1.09 billion), taking the implied market capitalisation of bpost to about 2.9 billion euros. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Gary Hill)