FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CVC-backed China's Education International plans up to $500 mln HK IPO -IFR
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

CVC-backed China's Education International plans up to $500 mln HK IPO -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 24 (Reuters) - Education International Corp (EIC), a Chinese education counseling company backed by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, plans a Hong Kong IPO that’s set to raise up to $500 million, IFR reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the deal.

The IPO will consist of existing shares from CVC, with no proceeds going to the company, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

EIC declined to comment on the IPO plans. CVC was not immediately available for comment.

Credit Suisse, JPMorgan and UBS were hired as sponsors of the IPO, IFR said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.