CVC Capital to buy half of Japanese broadband provider from Marubeni
November 28, 2014 / 4:21 AM / 3 years ago

CVC Capital to buy half of Japanese broadband provider from Marubeni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Global private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd said on Friday it has agreed to buy about 50 percent of Arteria Networks, a telecommunications subsidiary of Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp, for about $150 million.

CVC will buy existing shares in Arteria, a provider of broadband internet access, from Marubeni and other shareholders, as well as new shares in the company, Arteria said in a statement.

This would be CVC’s third investment in telecommunications companies in Asia after Hong Kong Broadband Network Ltd IPO-HKBB.HK, the second-largest broadband operator in Hong Kong, and PT Link Net Tbk, an Indonesian broadband network operator, CVC said in a statement.

CVC’s notable investments in Japan in the past include restaurant chain operator Skylark Co and shoe repair and key cutting service provider Minit Asia Pacific Co. (Reporting by Junko Fujita)

