CVC selling block of up to HK$620 mln in Jintian Pharma -term sheet
October 7, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

CVC selling block of up to HK$620 mln in Jintian Pharma -term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Global private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is selling a block of shares worth up to HK$620 million ($79.95 million) in pharmaceutical retailer Jintian Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

CVC is selling the shares in a range of HK$3.29 to HK$3.34 per share, a discount of 3.5 percent to 4.9 percent to the Oct. 7 closing price of Jintian Pharma.

CVC invested $84.1 million to acquire a stake of 24.24 percent in Jintian Pharma in October 2011, according to the private equity firm’s website.

CVC is selling the shares out of AMG Holdings Limited and CVC Capital Partners Asia Pacific III Parallel Fund-A, LP.

Nomura is sole bookrunner for the transaction.

CVC is selling 186 million shares of its holding of 323 million shares, or 16.1 percent of Jintian.

CVC declined to comment. ($1=7.7544 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Writing by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

