CVC taps Rothschild for sale of Dutch HR services company Raet - sources
March 10, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

CVC taps Rothschild for sale of Dutch HR services company Raet - sources

Freya Berry

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - European buyout house CVC Capital Partners is seeking an exit from Dutch HR software and services provider Raet, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The private equity firm is working with Rothschild on a potential deal, which could value the business at between 376 million euros to 564 million euros ($619.10 million), or eight to twelve times its 2014 earnings, the sources said.

Raet, which employs around 1,000 people, is the Netherlands’ biggest provider of human resources in the IT field, with turnover of 147.9 million euros according to CVC’s website.

The business had core earnings (EBITDA) of 47 million euros in 2014 and is already being eyed by other private equity firms, one of the sources said.

CVC and Rothschild declined to comment.

$1 = 0.9110 euros Reporting By Freya Berry, additional reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Sophie Sassard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
