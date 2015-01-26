MOVES-Ivo Lurvink joins CVC Capital as partner in Amsterdam office

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Private equity and investment advisory firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd appointed Ivo Lurvink a partner in its Amsterdam office, effective April 1.

Lurvink was most recently the head of group investments and global head of group acquisitions and divestment at ING.

He has over 25 years of experience in senior executive and banking roles, CVC said.

Lurvink has earlier worked with Royal Philips Electronics and the investment arm of Credit Suisse Group AG. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)