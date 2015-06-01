FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CVC in talks to buy stake in Germany's Douglas -sources
#Funds News
June 1, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

CVC in talks to buy stake in Germany's Douglas -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is in talks to buy a stake in German perfume retailer Douglas, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Dow Jones earlier reported that such a transaction could value the chain at roughly 2.8 billion euros ($3.06 billion).

The news comes just days after Douglas said that it plans a stock market listing this year.

The perfume chain on Monday declined to comment. CVC was not immediately available for comment.

Douglas delisted from the Frankfurt stock exchange two years ago when it was acquired by U.S. buyout group Advent and the Kreke family.

$1 = 0.9157 euros Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Jonathan Gould

