3 months ago
Private equity firm CVC Capital raises record $18 bln
June 1, 2017 / 7:37 AM / 3 months ago

Private equity firm CVC Capital raises record $18 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - CVC Capital Partners has closed its latest flagship fund for private equity investments in Europe and North America, having attracted 16 billion euros ($17.98 billion) -- a record amount for a European buyout fund.

"Together with the commitments of CVC and its employees, Fund VII will have over 16 billion euros of equity capital available to invest," said CVC, which manages $65 billion of assets. ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

