MOVES-Buyout firm CVC appoints Fazle Husain as healthcare head

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd said on Wednesday it has hired Fazle Husain as head of its U.S. healthcare investment team.

CVC has made numerous healthcare investments in Europe, but has yet to make a major investment in the U.S. It hired Cathrin Petty as head of its European healthcare team in July.

"Our U.S. effort will collaborate with our global presence to identify and execute on new opportunities," Husain said. "We expect that our global healthcare expertise will be a differentiating factor for our U.S. healthcare effort."

The hire comes as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, raising questions about the future of the roughly 20 million people who rely on its for coverage.

Husain was previously the healthcare investing lead at Metalmark Capital, another buyout firm. Before that, he was a managing director at Morgan Stanley's private equity business, where he spent 18 years.

Current CVC healthcare investments include Alvogen, an Icelandic pharmaceutical company, and DOC Generici, a generic drug maker based in Italy.

In addition to Husain, CVC has added two other senior U.S. hires this year; Tom Kichler, who leads industrials and energy in the U.S., and Chris Colpitts, who heads technology, media and telecoms. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)