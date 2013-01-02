CVC Capital Partners buys Italy's Cerved for 1.13 bln euros

MILAN, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Funds advised by CVC Capital Partners said on Wednesday they had agreed to buy Italy’s business credit data provider Cerved from private equity firms Bain Capital and Clessidra for 1.13 billion euros ($1.5 billion) to tap the growing credit market.

Cerved, whose history dates back to 1974, provides credit and business information to over 30,000 clients including 90 percent of Italian banks, CVC said.

Deutsche Bank and Lazard advised CVC on the deal, while HSBC and Intesa Sanpaolo advised the sellers.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and HSBC have committed financing for the transaction.