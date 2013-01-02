FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CVC Capital Partners buys Italy's Cerved for 1.13 bln euros
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 2, 2013 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

CVC Capital Partners buys Italy's Cerved for 1.13 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Funds advised by CVC Capital Partners said on Wednesday they had agreed to buy Italy’s business credit data provider Cerved from private equity firms Bain Capital and Clessidra for 1.13 billion euros ($1.5 billion) to tap the growing credit market.

Cerved, whose history dates back to 1974, provides credit and business information to over 30,000 clients including 90 percent of Italian banks, CVC said.

Deutsche Bank and Lazard advised CVC on the deal, while HSBC and Intesa Sanpaolo advised the sellers.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and HSBC have committed financing for the transaction.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.