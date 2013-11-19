FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Formula One shareholder CVC says floatation plans on hold
November 19, 2013

Formula One shareholder CVC says floatation plans on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Leading Formula One shareholder CVC said its plans to float the motor sport business on the stock market remained on hold but it was still a goal of the private equity fund.

“One day we’d like to float the company,” CVC co-chairman Donald Mackenzie told reporters on Tuesday.

“We’ve got no plans to do that in the imminent future,” he added.

CVC is the largest shareholder in Formula One, with a 35.5 percent stake having sold down its stake from 63 percent last year. Mackenzie was speaking to reporters after giving evidence in a high court damages case involving F1 Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone.

