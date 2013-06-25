FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CVC raises 351 mln euros through credit fund flotation
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 25, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

CVC raises 351 mln euros through credit fund flotation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The asset management arm of private equity firm CVC Group has raised 351.2 million euros ($460 million) by floating one of its credit funds on the London Stock Exchange.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Ltd , which invests in sub-investment-grade debt markets, said last month it planned to raise at least 300 million euros through the offering.

The shares, which are denominated in both euros and pounds, opened flat on their market debut on Tuesday, before dipping just below the offer price of 1 pound or 1 euro.

Affiliates of CVC subscribed to about 8.1 pct of the euro- denominated shares and 3.3 pct of the sterling-denominated issue.

A pullback by traditional lenders such as banks from the loan market, combined with company refinancing needs, had created significant opportunities for credit managers to trade loans, the fund’s chairman Richard Boleat said when the offer launched.

Goldman Sachs was global co-ordinator and bookrunner on the flotation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.