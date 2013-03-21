FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CVC-controlled Matahari narrows range on Indonesia offering -sources
March 21, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

CVC-controlled Matahari narrows range on Indonesia offering -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR/HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - CVC Capital Partners and PT Multipolar Tbk narrowed the indicative price range on a share offering for Indonesian retailer PT Matahari Department Store, sources with direct knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.

CVC, through one of its subsidiaries, and Multipolar have changed the range to 10,650-10,950 rupiah per share, added the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The previous range was 10,000-11,250 rupiah.

The shareholders are offering 1.167 billion shares in Matahari.

CVC did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

At the narrower range, the selldown would be worth as much as 12.78 trillion rupiah ($1.31 billion). The final pricing will be determined after books are closed by Friday.

