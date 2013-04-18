CVC buys all of German metering firm Ista

FRANKFURT, April 18 (Reuters) - Private equity group CVC is buying the stake in German energy-metering firm Ista it did not already own in a surprise twist of one of the biggest German private equity auctions.

CVC will buy a 76 percent stake from co-owner Charterhouse in a deal valuing the company at 3.1 billion euros ($4.04 billion), two people familiar with the transaction said on Thursday.

CVC said in a statement sent on Thursday that it expected the closing of the transaction to take place by mid-year.

Late last year, Charterhouse and CVC had launched a sale of the group and had attracted interest of many big private equity groups including BC Partners, Axa Private Equity, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Wendel.