CVC-backed Chinese pharma retailer seeks $273 mln in HK IPO-IFR
November 27, 2013 / 2:33 AM / 4 years ago

CVC-backed Chinese pharma retailer seeks $273 mln in HK IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - CVC Capital Partners-backed Jintian Pharmaceutical Group Ltd is seeking to raise up to $273 million in a Hong Kong IPO, IFR reported on Wednesday.

Jintian is a Chinese pharmaceutical distributor and retailer and the IPO consists of 500 million shares. The shares are offered in a range of HK$2.91-HK$4.23 ($0.38-$0.55) each, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication reported, citing a term sheet of the deal.

Morgan Stanley was hired as the sole IPO sponsor. ($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

