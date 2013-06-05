CVC to raise up to $200 mln with PT Link Net share sale-report

HONG KONG, June 5 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is looking to raise up to $200 million from an initial public offering in Indonesia’s cable television and internet operator PT Link Net, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Details and timing of the sale of Link Net shares are still to be finalised, the report said.

CVC could not immediately be reached for comment.

CVC first invested in Link Net in 2011, acquiring a 49 percent stake for $269 million, Reuters reported at the time.

CVC, together with PT Multipolar Tbk, earlier this year raised around $1.3 billion by selling part of their stake in Indonesian retail giant PT Matahari Department Store Tbk , underlining the profit potential for private equity firms in fast-growing Southeast Asian markets.