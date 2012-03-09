CVC hires UBS to sell Australia hotel group - source

March 9 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd has put Australian hotel and resorts owner-operator Mantra Group up for sale, a source familiar with the matter said, an asset which local media reports have estimated could fetch more than A$600 million ($636.21 million).

CVC has appointed UBS AG, a 40 percent owner of Mantra, as an adviser on the sale, which is at an early stage, said the source, who was not authorised to talk to media.

CVC declined comment. Mantra did not provide an immediate comment. UBS was not immediately available for comment.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported on the sale in a blog.