FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CVC hires UBS to sell Australia hotel group - source
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 9, 2012 / 2:26 AM / 6 years ago

CVC hires UBS to sell Australia hotel group - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd has put Australian hotel and resorts owner-operator Mantra Group up for sale, a source familiar with the matter said, an asset which local media reports have estimated could fetch more than A$600 million ($636.21 million).

CVC has appointed UBS AG, a 40 percent owner of Mantra, as an adviser on the sale, which is at an early stage, said the source, who was not authorised to talk to media.

CVC declined comment. Mantra did not provide an immediate comment. UBS was not immediately available for comment.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported on the sale in a blog.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.