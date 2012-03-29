FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Private equity firm CVC hires Bertrand Meunier
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 29, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 6 years ago

Private equity firm CVC hires Bertrand Meunier

Naomi O'Leary

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - CVC Capital Partners has hired private equity veteran Bertrand Meunier to lead its global consumer goods sector and oversee its build-up in France, the U.S. buyout firm said on Thursday.

Meunier spent most of his career at French private equity house PAI Partners, where he led investments in technology and retail, working on deals such as Bouygues Telecom, United Biscuits and Yoplait.

For the past eighteen months, he was a managing partner of private partnership M&M Capital.

Meunier will join CVC’s 250 employees working in offices in Asia, Europe and the United States. The company owns 55 companies worldwide with combined annual sales of $127 billion.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.