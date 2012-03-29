Private equity firm CVC hires Bertrand Meunier

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - CVC Capital Partners has hired private equity veteran Bertrand Meunier to lead its global consumer goods sector and oversee its build-up in France, the U.S. buyout firm said on Thursday.

Meunier spent most of his career at French private equity house PAI Partners, where he led investments in technology and retail, working on deals such as Bouygues Telecom, United Biscuits and Yoplait.

For the past eighteen months, he was a managing partner of private partnership M&M Capital.

Meunier will join CVC’s 250 employees working in offices in Asia, Europe and the United States. The company owns 55 companies worldwide with combined annual sales of $127 billion.