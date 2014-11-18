FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CVC hires former 3i partner Tomas Ekman for Nordic push -source
November 18, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

CVC hires former 3i partner Tomas Ekman for Nordic push -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC has hired Swedish investor Tomas Ekman to support its growing pipeline of investments in the Nordic region where the firm has recently acquired Finland’s Paroc and optician Synsam, said a source familiar with the situation.

Ekman, a former partner and managing director at 3i in the region, will oversee Nordic buyouts from the Stockholm office and will work closely with Peter Tornquist, CVC chairman of the Nordic region, and managing partner Soren Vestergaard-Poulsen.

The buyout firm, which owns Formula One, has been active in the Nordics for several years. In 2007 it secured control of Danish beauty retailer Matas which last year made its stock market debut on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.

Its portfolio of Nordic assets includes Swedish construction supplier Ahlsell which CVC bought for 1.8 billion euros in 2012. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Jason Neely)

