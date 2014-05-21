FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CVC Capital to buy majority stake in Executive Centre from Headland
#Credit Markets
May 21, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CVC Capital to buy majority stake in Executive Centre from Headland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - CVC Capital Partners Ltd :

* CVC Capital Partners agrees to acquire a majority stake in the Executive Centre Ltd from Headland Capital Partners

* Funds advised by headland will retain a minority ownership in business

* CVC Capital was advised by PWC, Bain & Co, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Clifford Chance. Management was advised by Norton Rose Fulbright

* Completion of transaction is expected to take place at end of May 2014

* Headland was advised by Allen & Gledhill

* Fully committed debt financing is being provided by HSBC and Babson Capital

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
