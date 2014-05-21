BRIEF-CVC Capital to buy majority stake in Executive Centre from Headland

May 21 (Reuters) - CVC Capital Partners Ltd :
* CVC Capital Partners agrees to acquire a majority stake in the Executive Centre Ltd from Headland Capital Partners
* Funds advised by headland will retain a minority ownership in business
* CVC Capital was advised by PWC, Bain & Co, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Clifford Chance. Management was advised by Norton Rose Fulbright
* Completion of transaction is expected to take place at end of May 2014
* Headland was advised by Allen & Gledhill
* Fully committed debt financing is being provided by HSBC and Babson Capital