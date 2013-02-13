FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Event management software co Cvent hires banks for IPO sources
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2013 / 9:51 PM / 5 years ago

Event management software co Cvent hires banks for IPO sources

Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Cvent Inc, an online software company for event management, has hired banks for an initial public offering later this year, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

The McLean, Virginia-based company has hired Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc to lead the deal, the sources said.

Cvent, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Through its software, the company helps customers to plan events, find venues, create mobile apps and send surveys. Customers include Toshiba Corp, Deloitte & Touche and Boston Scientific Corp.

Founded in 1999, The company has over 1,100 employees worldwide. It has roughly $100 million in annual revenue, according to analyst estimates.

In 2011, Cvent received a $136 million investment from venture firms New Enterprise Associates, Insight Venture Partners and Greenspring Associates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.