CVR Energy enters into deal with Carl Icahn
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

CVR Energy enters into deal with Carl Icahn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Crude oil refiner CVR Energy Inc said it has signed an agreement with Carl Icahn that clears the way for shareholders to accept the billionaire investor’s $2.26 billion buyout offer.

About 55 percent of CVR’s outstanding shares have been tendered so far in the $30 per share offer.

CVR had adopted a shareholder rights plan soon after Icahn reported a 14.5 percent stake in the company in January.

“The board is not recommending that stockholders tender into Icahn’s offer and continues to believe CVR Energy’s potential long-term value exceeds $30 per share,” the company said on Thursday.

