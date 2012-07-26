FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Icahn-controlled CVR Energy fails to find bidders
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 26, 2012 / 1:44 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Icahn-controlled CVR Energy fails to find bidders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - CVR Energy Inc, majority owned by investor Carl Icahn, said it did not receive any credible acquisition offers during its 60-day sale process despite contacting more than 30 potential bidders.

Icahn, who now owns about 82 percent of the crude oil refiner after his $30 per-share tender offer secured majority shareholder support, had called for the sale of the company in February citing its vulnerability to volatile refining margins.

Then a minority shareholder in CVR, he had named larger refiners Valero Energy Corp, Western Refining Inc , HollyFrontier Corp, Tesoro Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp and ConocoPhilips as possible buyers.

He later said selling CVR would not be easy.

CVR said on Thursday its adviser Jefferies & Co reached out to independent refining companies and private equity firms, among other bidders.

However, it did not name the parties and a company spokeswoman could not immediately be reached for comment.

CVR said in its statement that Icahn does not currently intend to seek to sell the company.

Icahn has said that continual shopping of CVR, which operates refining plants in Kansas and Oklahoma with processing capacity of more than 185,000 barrels per day, could be disruptive to its operations.

The company also transports fuels to customers through tanker trucks and pipeline terminals, and has a crude oil gathering system serving Kansas, Oklahoma, western Missouri, southwestern Nebraska and Texas. It also has a stake in fertilizer producer CVR Partners LP.

Shares of Sugar Land, Texas-based CVR have consistently traded below Icahn’s $30-per-share-bid since the company started to look for bidders on May 24. The stock closed at $27.65 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.